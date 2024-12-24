Banks (knee) suffered a season-ending MCL injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Banks sustained the knee injury in the second half of the contest, bringing his season to a premature end. Fellow offensive linemen Jaylon Moore (quadriceps) and Trent Williams (ankle) were both lost for the season as well over the weekend. Nick Zakelj replaced Banks at left guard against Miami and will likely operate in that role in Week 17 against the Lions on Monday Night Football.