Banks (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 11 contest versus Tampa Bay, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Banks will miss a second straight week as he continues to recover from turf toe. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that the offensive lineman has "just a chance" of returning Thanksgiving Day to face the Seahawks. With Banks out Sunday, Jon Feliciano will likely start at left guard.