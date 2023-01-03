Banks suffered a knee and an ankle sprain during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Raiders and has been ruled out for the regular-season finale against Arizona, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Banks will be re-evaluated next week ahead of the 49ers' upcoming playoff appearance. The team still in contention for No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye, so the second-year offensive lineman could potentially have additional week to recover. With Banks out Week 18, Daniel Brunskill will likely start at left guard versus the Cardinals.