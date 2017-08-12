49ers' Aaron Burbridge: Injures hamstring
Burbridge was knocked out of Friday's preseason game versus the Chiefs after injuring his hamstring, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Burbridge failed to record a catch before exiting the game. The 23-year-old is trying to earn a spot on the final roster, which would most likely be in special teams' role. The severity of the hamstring injury is unknown, but a quicker return to practice would be advantageous in terms of his chances of making the team.
