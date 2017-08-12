Play

Burbridge was knocked out of Friday's preseason game versus the Chiefs after injuring his hamstring, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Burbridge failed to record a catch before exiting the game. The 23-year-old is trying to earn a spot on the final roster, which would most likely be in special teams' role. The severity of the hamstring injury is unknown, but a quicker return to practice would be advantageous in terms of his chances of making the team.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories