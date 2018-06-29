49ers' Aaron Burbridge: Performs well in spring workouts
Burbridge has emerged as one of the 49ers' top players on special teams, Brad Almquist of KNBR reports.
Burbridge saw over 200 snaps on both offense and special teams as a rookie in 2016, but the receiver then spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. However, it doesn't seem like his job is in jeopardy, as Burbridge's reportedly good showing in minicamp and OTAs this spring suggests he has an inside track to a roster spot ahead of the 2018 campaign. However, the Niners suddenly have a host of intriguing options at receiver, so Burbidge might not be a great bet to see as many offensive snaps as he did in his first year.
