Burbridge has emerged as one of the 49ers' top players on special teams, Brad Almquist of KNBR reports.

Burbridge saw over 200 snaps on both offense and special teams as a rookie in 2016, but the receiver then spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. However, it doesn't seem like his job is in jeopardy, as Burbridge's reportedly good showing in minicamp and OTAs this spring suggests he has an inside track to a roster spot ahead of the 2018 campaign. However, the Niners suddenly have a host of intriguing options at receiver, so Burbidge might not be a great bet to see as many offensive snaps as he did in his first year.