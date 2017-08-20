Play

Burbridge (hamstring) is not expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against Denver, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Burbridge has sat out of practice in the past week, so this isn't a surprise. This injury will continue to hinder Burbridge's long-shot chances of making the Week 1 roster.

