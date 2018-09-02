Burbridge (hamstring) was waived/injured by the 49ers on Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Burbridge, who had an uphill climb to make the 49ers final roster, missed out on his last opportunity to impress the team's coaches when he was ruled out for the preseason finale against the Chargers. He'll now likely revert back to San Francisco's injured reserve once he clears waivers.

