Lynch (calf) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

Lynch has missed the past four games with a strained calf but seems to be in line to return for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. However, even if he does play, it isn't clear how big of a role he'd have in his first game back from injury.

