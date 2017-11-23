49ers' Aaron Lynch: Absent from injury report
Lynch (calf) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.
Lynch has missed the past four games with a strained calf but seems to be in line to return for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. However, even if he does play, it isn't clear how big of a role he'd have in his first game back from injury.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.