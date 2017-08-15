Play

Lynch (ankle) is considered to be day-to-day, Joe Fann of the team's official site reports.

The team was worried that the injury was much more serious Monday, but following the medical staff's inspection the 49ers were relieved to hear the good news. Lynch projects to provide service as a depth defensive lineman this season with San Francisco.

