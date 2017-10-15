49ers' Aaron Lynch: Injures calf and won't return
Lynchwill will not return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a calf injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports..
There's no indication on the severity of the injury at this point, but Lynch is done for the day. Elvis Dumervil should see increased reps at defensive end with Arik Armstead (hand) also ruled out.
