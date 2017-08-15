Lynch went down with right leg injury during Monday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The exact nature of the injury hasn't been disclosed, but the defensive lineman was able to walk off the field unassisted, hinting that the ailment isn't a serious one. Lynch had a strong preseason debut Friday, logging a pair of sacks and batting down a pass at the line of scrimmage. The converted linebacker is competing for a pass-rush specialist role with the 49ers.