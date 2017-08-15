49ers' Aaron Lynch: Suffers ankle injury
Lynch went down with right leg injury during Monday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The exact nature of the injury hasn't been disclosed, but the defensive lineman was able to walk off the field unassisted, hinting that the ailment isn't a serious one. Lynch had a strong preseason debut Friday, logging a pair of sacks and batting down a pass at the line of scrimmage. The converted linebacker is competing for a pass-rush specialist role with the 49ers.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...