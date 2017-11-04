Lynch (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Lynch has been considered week-to-week with a calf strain since mid-October and nothing indicates that has changed at this point. The 24-year-old did not practice this week, and Elvis Dumervil and Datone Jones should serve as reserve defensive ends for the 49ers on Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories