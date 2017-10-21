49ers' Aaron Lynch: Will not play Sunday
Lynch (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
This isn't overly surprising after it was announced Lynch was considered week-to-week after sustaining the injury in Sunday's loss to the Redskins. The 24-year-old did not practice this week and will likely be re-evaluated before determining his practice status for Week 8.
