Lynch (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

This isn't overly surprising after it was announced Lynch was considered week-to-week after sustaining the injury in Sunday's loss to the Redskins. The 24-year-old did not practice this week and will likely be re-evaluated before determining his practice status for Week 8.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories