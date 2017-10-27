Lynch (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lynch did not practice this week and is still considered week-to-week. Tony McDaniel will likely serve as the team's primary reserve defensive end in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 WR rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...