49ers' Aaron Lynch: Will sit Week 8
Lynch (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Lynch did not practice this week and is still considered week-to-week. Tony McDaniel will likely serve as the team's primary reserve defensive end in his absence.
