49ers' Adrian Colbert: Aiming for Week 14 return
San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Colbert (thumb) hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, but a return for the 49ers' Week 14 matchup with the Texans appears more realistic for the safety, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Colbert sat out the 49ers' Week 11 loss to the Seahawks following thumb surgery, paving the way for Antone Exum to pick up a start in the defensive backfield. Though Colbert put forth a limited practice Wednesday, it doesn't sound like he's progressing quickly enough to avoid a multi-game absence.
