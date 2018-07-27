Colbert lined up with the first-team defense as a free safety at the start of the 49ers' training camp Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 24-year-old filled in for Jimmie Ward at free safety in the second half of the 2017 campaign, recording 31 tackles while starting the final eight games of the season. Ward has shifted back to corner at the beginning of camp, opening up a starting job for Colbert alongside Jaquiski Tartt. The latter figures to be the more desirable IDP option at strong safety, but Colbert could provide modest tackle totals with the occasional pick (he played cornerback in college) if he hangs on to a starting role through camp and the regular season.