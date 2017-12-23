49ers' Adrian Colbert: Clear of concussion protocol
Colbert (concussion) has cleared the league-mandated concussion protocol, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Colbert will be available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. It appears the 24-year-old will not miss any game action after entering the concussion protocol following last week's win over the Titans.
