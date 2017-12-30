Colbert (shoulder) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Colbert sustained the injury in last Sunday's win over the Jaguars and was a limited participant in practice this week, but was still able to avoid the questionable tag. The 24-year-old should have his usual role at starting safety for Sunday's season finale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories