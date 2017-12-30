49ers' Adrian Colbert: Clear of injury designation
Colbert (shoulder) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Colbert sustained the injury in last Sunday's win over the Jaguars and was a limited participant in practice this week, but was still able to avoid the questionable tag. The 24-year-old should have his usual role at starting safety for Sunday's season finale.
