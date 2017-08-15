Colbert (ankle) lined up at free safety in Monday's practice and could stick there with the 49ers dealing with multiple injuries at the position, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The seventh-round pick entered camp as a corner, but he was asked to change positions and made a strong first impression Monday. Colbert picked off two passes during the practice session and drew the praise of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for his speed, aggressiveness and his ability to tackle. San Francisco's projected starting free safety, Jimmie Ward (hamstring), has yet to be activated from the PUP list, so the rookie could find himself in a situation to log significant snaps if the former is unable to return prior to the start of the season. Colbert missed Friday's preseason opener with a lower-body injury of his own, but his full participation in practice bodes well for his chances to play in Saturday's tilt against the Broncos.