49ers' Adrian Colbert: Converts to safety
Colbert (ankle) lined up at free safety in Monday's practice and could stick there with the 49ers dealing with multiple injuries at the position, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The seventh-round pick entered camp as a corner, but he was asked to change positions and made a strong first impression Monday. Colbert picked off two passes during the practice session and drew the praise of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for his speed, aggressiveness and his ability to tackle. San Francisco's projected starting free safety, Jimmie Ward (hamstring), has yet to be activated from the PUP list, so the rookie could find himself in a situation to log significant snaps if the former is unable to return prior to the start of the season. Colbert missed Friday's preseason opener with a lower-body injury of his own, but his full participation in practice bodes well for his chances to play in Saturday's tilt against the Broncos.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...