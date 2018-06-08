Colbert could serve as one of the 49ers' starting safeties if the club decides to move Jimmie Ward to cornerback, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ward is expected to get some reps at corner during camp, a position the versatile defensive back has played multiple times in his brief career. If that plan sticks, Colbert appears to be the favorite to move into the vacated starting free safety spot on the depth chart. The 24-year-old took over at the position following Ward's placement on IR after Week 8 last season, finishing with 37 tackles and no interceptions. Colbert -- a converted corner in his own right -- wouldn't generate much IDP buzz considering his lack of tackling ability and auxiliary stats.