49ers' Adrian Colbert: Dealing with shoulder sprain
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Colbert is dealing with a sprained shoulder, but it's not expected the safety will miss Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Colbert came out of the Week 16 win over the Jaguars with the injury, though it didn't prevent him from logging a season-high 95 snaps (90 on defense) and finishing with six tackles. The 49ers could limit Colbert's participation in practice this week for maintenance purposes, but it doesn't look as though he's in any real danger of missing the season finale.
