49ers' Adrian Colbert: Enters concussion protocol
Colber illustrated concussion-like symptoms and is in the league-mandated concussion protocol, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Colbert played all 64 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Titans, but apparently showed symptoms after the game. The 24-year-old must progress through the concussion protocol and should be considered questionable for Week 16 until he clears it.
