49ers' Adrian Colbert: Exits game with leg injury
Colbert is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to a leg injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Colbert was carted off the field during the third quarter of Sunday's game, and has been replaced by D.J. Reed. Expect an update on Colbert's health following the Week 7 contest if he is unable to return to the field.
