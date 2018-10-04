Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Colbert (hip) will start at free safety Sunday against the Cardinals, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rookie D.J. Reed got the start over Colbert last week despite the latter being active. Shanahan clarified that the role change was directly related to Colbert's hip injury and not a permanent demotion. The 25-year-old practiced in full Wednesday, and will resume his starting spot alongside Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) against the Cardinals on Sunday.