49ers' Adrian Colbert: Full participant Wednesday
Colbert (head) was estimated as a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough practice session, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Colbert exited Monday's game against the Packers with an apparent head injury, but he appears to be no worse for the wear because of it. Barring a setback at some point, he's in a good position to play in Sunday's game against the Rams.
