Colbert (hamstring) went unclaimed on waivers and reverted to San Francisco's injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Colbert was able to log nine snaps in preseason action before sustaining the hamstring injury. Maiocco notes that the injury isn't season-ending and projects that the team will likely attempt to reach an injury settlement with the 25-year-old when he recovers.

