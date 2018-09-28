49ers' Adrian Colbert: Limited participant Thursday
Colbert (hip) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Colbert sat out Wednesday's practice after suffering a hip injury against the Chiefs last week. The 25-year-old's return to action -- albeit in a limited fashion -- keeps his Week 4 prospects alive, and Friday's practice should provide a clearer picture for his availability against the Chargers. Rookie free safety D.J. Reed would likely start if Colbert is unable to go Sunday.
