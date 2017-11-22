GM John Lynch said that Colbert (thumb) is a "long shot" to play this Sunday after undergoing surgery on his thumb Nov. 13, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

The rookie safety had a chance at suiting up with the benefit of the team's bye week following a minor procedure on the thumb he injured in Week 10's win over the Giants. While he hasn't been officially ruled out, Lynch's comments indicate that the 49ers will play it safe with their incumbent starting free safety. Antone Exum would receive his first start with San Francisco if Colbert's status doesn't improve prior to Sunday.