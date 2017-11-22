49ers' Adrian Colbert: "Long shot" to play Sunday
GM John Lynch said that Colbert (thumb) is a "long shot" to play this Sunday after undergoing surgery on his thumb Nov. 13, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
The rookie safety had a chance at suiting up with the benefit of the team's bye week following a minor procedure on the thumb he injured in Week 10's win over the Giants. While he hasn't been officially ruled out, Lynch's comments indicate that the 49ers will play it safe with their incumbent starting free safety. Antone Exum would receive his first start with San Francisco if Colbert's status doesn't improve prior to Sunday.
More News
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...