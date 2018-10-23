49ers' Adrian Colbert: Not candidate to return
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Colbert (ankle) will miss the rest of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Colbert would technically be eligible to return from IR in Week 16 if he makes a full recovery from his right high-ankle sprain, but Shanahan dismissed the possibility of the 49ers activating him. Instead, it appears the 49ers may be earmarking their two designated-to-return spots for safety Marcell Harris (hamstring) and linebacker Dekoda Watson (hamstring), both of whom are further along in their respective recoveries from injury. With Colbert out of the mix, rookie D.J. Reed will earn the first look as the 49ers' starting free safety.
More News
-
49ers' Adrian Colbert: Placed on IR•
-
49ers' Adrian Colbert: Suffers right ankle injury•
-
49ers' Adrian Colbert: Exits game with leg injury•
-
49ers' Adrian Colbert: Full participant Wednesday•
-
49ers' Adrian Colbert: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
49ers' Adrian Colbert: Expected to regain starting role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...