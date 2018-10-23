Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Colbert (ankle) will miss the rest of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Colbert would technically be eligible to return from IR in Week 16 if he makes a full recovery from his right high-ankle sprain, but Shanahan dismissed the possibility of the 49ers activating him. Instead, it appears the 49ers may be earmarking their two designated-to-return spots for safety Marcell Harris (hamstring) and linebacker Dekoda Watson (hamstring), both of whom are further along in their respective recoveries from injury. With Colbert out of the mix, rookie D.J. Reed will earn the first look as the 49ers' starting free safety.