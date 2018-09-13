49ers' Adrian Colbert: Not practicing Thursday
Colbert (hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Colbert, the team's starting free safety, seems to be nursing a hamstring issue. The injury's severity remains undisclosed, but expect an update on Colbert's health if he is unable to return to practice as the week continues.
