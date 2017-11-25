Colbert (thumb) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.

Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com earlier this week, general manager John Lynch called it "long shot" for Colbert to Sunday, rendering this news unsurprising. The absence will mark the rookie's second of the season, as he was also unable to play in Week 5. Antone Exum is presumably next in line to replace Colbert as the starting free safety.