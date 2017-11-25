49ers' Adrian Colbert: Officially out Sunday
Colbert (thumb) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.
Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com earlier this week, general manager John Lynch called it "long shot" for Colbert to Sunday, rendering this news unsurprising. The absence will mark the rookie's second of the season, as he was also unable to play in Week 5. Antone Exum is presumably next in line to replace Colbert as the starting free safety.
More News
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.