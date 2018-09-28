49ers' Adrian Colbert: Questionable for Sunday
Colbert (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Colbert suffered a hip injury during last week's loss to the Chiefs, and has yet to fully recover. If the 25-year-old is unable to suit up and Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) remains sidelined, the 49ers could be without either of their starting safeties for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
