Colbert (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Colbert suffered a hip injury during last week's loss to the Chiefs, and has yet to fully recover. If the 25-year-old is unable to suit up and Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) remains sidelined, the 49ers could be without either of their starting safeties for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

