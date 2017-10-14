49ers' Adrian Colbert: Remains limited at practice
Colbert (hamstring) logged another limited practice session Friday.
That makes three consecutive limited practices for the rookie who is looking like a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Redskins. Dexter McCoil could see a few more snaps providing depth in the defensive backfield should Colbert ultimately be unable to go for the second straight week.
