Colbert (hamstring) logged another limited practice session Friday.

That makes three consecutive limited practices for the rookie who is looking like a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Redskins. Dexter McCoil could see a few more snaps providing depth in the defensive backfield should Colbert ultimately be unable to go for the second straight week.

