Colbert (thumb) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Colbert was originally aiming for a Week 14 return, but he'll make his comeback from thumb surgery on Sunday after missing the 49ers' loss to the Seahawks. Fellow free safety Antone Exum has been ruled inactive due to a coach's decision, so Colbert may avoid limitations on his defensive snap count.

