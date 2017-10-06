Play

Colbert (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against the Colts.

It was an easy decision for the 49ers to rule the safety out after he failed to practice in any capacity this week. Once he heals up, Colbert will see most of his duties on special teams, as he had yet to receive a defensive snap in any of the Niners' first four contests.

