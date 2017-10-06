49ers' Adrian Colbert: Ruled out Sunday
Colbert (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against the Colts.
It was an easy decision for the 49ers to rule the safety out after he failed to practice in any capacity this week. Once he heals up, Colbert will see most of his duties on special teams, as he had yet to receive a defensive snap in any of the Niners' first four contests.
More News
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.