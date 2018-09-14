Colbert (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Colbert's injury surfaced when he didn't practice Thursday. The severity is still unclear, but a questionable tag gives him a good shot of playing, even if he's limited in some capacity. The second-year pro played 71 snaps in Week 1 and made five tackles.

