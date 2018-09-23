49ers' Adrian Colbert: Suffers knee injury
Colbert exited Sunday's game at Kansas City due to a knee injury and is questionable to return, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Colbert has been replaced by D.J. Reed, who will serve as San Francisco's starting free safety as long as Colbert remains sidelined. If the 24-year-old is unable to return to the field Sunday, expect an update on his health following the contest's conclusion.
