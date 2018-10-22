49ers' Adrian Colbert: Suffers right ankle injury
Colbert was diagnosed with a right ankle injury after exiting Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams in the third quarter, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Colbert picked up the injury when he collided with teammate Ahkello Witherspoon while both were vying for a potential interception early in the second half. The free safety played 34 defensive snaps before departing, finishing with one tackle and one pass breakup.
