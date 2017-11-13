Colbert started at free safety and finished with four tackles (all solo) in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

The converted cornerback was on the field for all 66 of the 49ers' defensive snaps Sunday, showing the coaching staff's confidence in his abilities to take over for Jimmie Ward (forearm) down the stretch. Colbert won't produce as many tackles as his fellow safety on his strong side, but a handful of wrap ups with the potential for the occasional interception should be what IDP owners expect from Colbert coming out of the bye.