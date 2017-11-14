49ers' Adrian Colbert: Undergoes surgery on thumb
Colbert (thumb) underwent successful surgery and is considered questionable for Week 12's matchup against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Colbert suffered the injury to his thumb early in Sunday's win over the Giants, but he stayed on the field for all 66 of his team's defensive snaps. The surgery coinciding with the 49ers' bye week opens up the possibility of the rookie safety not missing any time. If he is unable to go against the Seahawks in Week 12, Antone Exum would likely draw the start at free safety, although neither player is much of an IDP option either way.
