49ers' Adrian Colbert: Will practice Wednesday, status still uncertain
Colbert (thumb) will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Colbert underwent thumb surgery almost two weeks ago and sat out Sunday's game against the Seahawks. The 49ers considered the 24-year-old a "long shot" for last week's game, with the practice sessions this week set to determine his availability for Week 13.
