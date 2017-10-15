Play

Witherspoon (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Witherspoon suffered a concussion in last week's game against the Colts, leading him to be limited in practice throughout the week. He'll resume his normal role as one of the team's top backups at cornerback behind starters Dontae Johnson and Rashard Robinson.

