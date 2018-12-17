Witherspoon's (knee) MRI revealed no major injuries, but he's likely out for the final weeks of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Witherspoon sprained his knee against the Seahawks on Sunday. Though he isn't likely to see the field in the final two weeks, he shouldn't need surgery or a long recovery process in the offseason. The news bodes well for the young cornerback's future. Look for Tarvarius Moore to see an uptick in playtime with Witherspoon out.