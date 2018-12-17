49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Avoids major injury
Witherspoon's (knee) MRI revealed no major injuries, but he's likely out for the final weeks of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Witherspoon sprained his knee against the Seahawks on Sunday. Though he isn't likely to see the field in the final two weeks, he shouldn't need surgery or a long recovery process in the offseason. The news bodes well for the young cornerback's future. Look for Tarvarius Moore to see an uptick in playtime with Witherspoon out.
More News
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Diagnosed with sprain•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Will not return Sunday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Leaves game Sunday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Cleared to play Week 7•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Expected to play Week 7•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Listed as questionable for Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...