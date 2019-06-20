Witherspoon (knee) participated in team drills during June's mandatory minicamp, Grant Cohn of the Press Democrat reports.

Witherspoon ended the 2018 season on injured reserve with a PCL sprain in his right knee. That's not nearly as severe an injury as something like a torn ACL, so it's possible the Colorado product has long been cleared for practice. In any case, Whitherspoon is in a good place in advance of training camp and appears slated for a starting role this upcoming season. However, it's possible a healthy Jason Verrett (Achilles) could push him for snaps down the line.

