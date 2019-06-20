49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Back in action
Witherspoon (knee) participated in team drills during June's mandatory minicamp, Grant Cohn of the Press Democrat reports.
Witherspoon ended the 2018 season on injured reserve with a PCL sprain in his right knee. That's not nearly as severe an injury as something like a torn ACL, so it's possible the Colorado product has long been cleared for practice. In any case, Whitherspoon is in a good place in advance of training camp and appears slated for a starting role this upcoming season. However, it's possible a healthy Jason Verrett (Achilles) could push him for snaps down the line.
More News
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Lands on injured reserve•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Dealing with PCL sprain•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Avoids major injury•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Diagnosed with sprain•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Will not return Sunday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Leaves game Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty/Keeper Mailbag
Should you keep James Conner? Should you trade Todd Gurley? Heath Cummings answers those questions...
-
Fantasy Football: Target Corey Davis?
Ben Gretch kicks off a new series reviewing the sustainability of the highs and lows of the...
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...