49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Cleared to play Sunday
Witherspoon (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
A limited practice participant throughout the week while battling an MCL sprain, Witherspoon was cleared to play after making it throughout pregame warmups without issue. Though he should see ample snaps Sunday, Witherspoon isn't really on the IDP radar after producing just one interception in nine games and no more than four tackles in any of those contests.
More News
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Questionable for Sunday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Suffers MCL sprain•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Sustains knee injury•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Will play in Week 13•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Takes over as starter•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: No limitations at practice Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.