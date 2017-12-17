Witherspoon (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

A limited practice participant throughout the week while battling an MCL sprain, Witherspoon was cleared to play after making it throughout pregame warmups without issue. Though he should see ample snaps Sunday, Witherspoon isn't really on the IDP radar after producing just one interception in nine games and no more than four tackles in any of those contests.

