Witherspoon (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Witherspoon couldn't muster anything more than limited practice participation this week, but he successfully navigated through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to gain clearance ahead of the divisional matchup. It's not expected that Witherspoon will face any limitations in a game they will need all hands on deck in the secondary to try and slow the Rams' impressive air attack.

