Witherspoon has cleared concussion protocol and doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Jets, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

The injury-riddled 49ers secondary can use as many warm bodies as it can get, so Witherspoon clearing concussion protocol is certainly a boon to this unit. Witherspoon managed just one tackle against Arizona in Week 1 before sustaining the injury that put him into concussion protocol.