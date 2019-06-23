49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Competing for starting gig
Witherspoon could compete with Jason Verrett (Achilles) for the starting cornerback spot opposite Richard Sherman, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Verrett is rehabbing from an Achilles injury he sustained nearly a year ago, but is on track to return for the start of training camp. Witherspoon has appeared in 26 games for San Francisco over the last two seasons, racking up 69 tackles (58 solo), 11 broken-up passes, and two interceptions. Maiocco's report claims that the Colorado product had a "very good" offseason program and is poised to claim the starting role from Verrett.
