49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Could return Week 8
The 49ers hope Witherspoon (foot) can return for their Week 8 game against the Panthers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Witherspoon had to be carted off the field in the 49ers' Sept. 23 victory over the Steelers. He was originally expected to miss at least one month, so his recovery appears to be right on track.
More News
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Will miss at least one month•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Getting MRI on foot•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Heads off on cart•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Scores in win•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Returns to practice•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Remains sidelined to injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...