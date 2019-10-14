The 49ers hope Witherspoon (foot) can return for their Week 8 game against the Panthers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Witherspoon had to be carted off the field in the 49ers' Sept. 23 victory over the Steelers. He was originally expected to miss at least one month, so his recovery appears to be right on track.

