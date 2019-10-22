Witherspoon (foot) suffered a minor setback last week, and has an outside chance to suit up in Week 8 against Carolina, Keiana Martin of the team's official site reports.

Witherspoon was originally expected to suit up for Week 8, after he was carted off the field in the 49ers' Sept. 23 victory. Coach Kyle Shanahan said of Witherspoon's chances to suit up Sunday, saying: "Was hoping for it. Had a little bit of a setback last week. Not big. But I think it will be pushing it this week. There's still an outside chance, but not as much as I felt last week." The 24-year-old's practice availability this week will likely shed more light on his chances for a return.